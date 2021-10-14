Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,483,000 after purchasing an additional 380,515 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

ACHC opened at $55.15 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.