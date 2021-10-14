Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,044 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3,971.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 68,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $33.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

