Legal & General Group Plc Sells 57,389 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,389 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of The Simply Good Foods worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

SMPL stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

