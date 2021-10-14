Legal & General Group Plc Sells 38,492 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 290,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

