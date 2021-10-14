Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,930 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:VAC opened at $153.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.52. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.