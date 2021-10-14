Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of BRP worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 6.0% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.97. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. BRP’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research firms have commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.69.

BRP Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.