Legal & General Group Plc Invests $7.94 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 273,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 129.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

