Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “
LEGH opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.
In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,011 shares of company stock worth $4,429,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
