Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

LEGH opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $59,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $257,000.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,011 shares of company stock worth $4,429,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

