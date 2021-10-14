Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 367,177 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 367,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,000. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMLG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,883,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 372,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 285,307 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 470.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 129,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,660,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMLG traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.99. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.