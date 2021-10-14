LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.48 and last traded at $38.58. 11,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 427,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up 2.7% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 25.15% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

