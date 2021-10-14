Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:LGI traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $20.13. The stock had a trading volume of 31,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,749. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

