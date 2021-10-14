Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,008 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 312.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.45.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total transaction of $8,024,356.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,706,584.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 949,610 shares of company stock valued at $282,134,873. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $327.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion and a PE ratio of -107.49. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

