Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BigCommerce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BigCommerce by 2,172.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 126,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BIGC stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $109.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $101,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,203 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,658. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.