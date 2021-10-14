Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TIM by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in TIM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 131,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

TIMB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.37. Tim S.A. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TIM had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $831.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

TIM Profile

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

