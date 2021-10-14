Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $127,000 Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 95.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 57.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.22. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $959.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

