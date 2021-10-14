Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,786 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $83.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPS. Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.06.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

