Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 82,958 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,958 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.27. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,334 shares of company stock valued at $207,267 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

