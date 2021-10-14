Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.80 Million in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 346,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRIS shares. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 19,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,553. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.95 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

