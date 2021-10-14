Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,418 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Fluor worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fluor by 286.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fluor by 109.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fluor by 94.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 678,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 328,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

FLR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,089. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.