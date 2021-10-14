Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stake Lifted by Nut Tree Capital Management LP

Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,256 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises 6.9% of Nut Tree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nut Tree Capital Management LP owned about 1.18% of Laureate Education worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Laureate Education by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Laureate Education by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.