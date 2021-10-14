Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$49.00 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

