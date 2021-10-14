KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the September 15th total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,810,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KYNC traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.02. 64,817,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,507,359. KYN Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.02.

Get KYN Capital Group alerts:

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KYN Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KYN Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.