Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.80.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.