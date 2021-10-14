Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives $87.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.35. 4,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,779. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

