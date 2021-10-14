Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.15. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.93.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,815.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

