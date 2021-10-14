Kore Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 105.4% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 26.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 423,000 shares of company stock worth $97,577,351 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

NYSE LHX opened at $234.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.26. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.40.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

