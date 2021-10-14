Kore Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day moving average is $127.36.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

