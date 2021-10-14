Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,258 Shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,844,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,845,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLSW opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

