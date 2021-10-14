Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

