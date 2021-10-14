Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $13.05.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
