Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 57,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,020,481.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,813 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,494 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

