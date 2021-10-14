Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 331 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,998,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 149,284 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,768,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $51.57 on Thursday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58.

