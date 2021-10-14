Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.60.

NYSE:KOP opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $702.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers has a 52-week low of $21.71 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 59,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Koppers by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 59.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 14.2% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

