Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Raised to €195.00 at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

