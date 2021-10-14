KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

OTCMKTS:KLDI opened at $5.52 on Thursday. KLDiscovery has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $234.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.00 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 15.20%. As a group, analysts predict that KLDiscovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

