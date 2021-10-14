KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368,579 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of KLA worth $157,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in KLA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $320.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $190.21 and a 1 year high of $374.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

