Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Short Interest Down 61.3% in September

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAII. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $7,963,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $4,840,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at $2,654,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

