Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.45.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.