KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $670.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $645.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $637.32.

NFLX stock opened at $629.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $646.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day moving average of $536.89. The company has a market cap of $278.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

