Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.61

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and traded as high as $40.92. Kenon shares last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 6,764 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kenon by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the second quarter worth $471,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

