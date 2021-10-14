KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,411 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in KBR by 17.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $3,481,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $77,356,000.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

