Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Up 223.9% in September

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,900 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 77.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $607,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 40,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. 4,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,160. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

