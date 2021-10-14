Kathleen Bender Patton Sells 3,503 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $122,990.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kathleen Bender Patton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Kathleen Bender Patton sold 9,597 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $298,754.61.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.24 and a 12-month high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1,795.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

