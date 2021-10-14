Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 2,200 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KAI stock opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day moving average of $187.69. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 153.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

