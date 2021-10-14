Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell Sells 1,000 Shares

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $203,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KAI stock opened at $200.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.69. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

