K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

TSE KNT opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 46.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.