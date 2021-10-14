Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,448

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.04% from the company’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,151.64 ($119.57).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of LON:JET opened at GBX 5,414 ($70.73) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market capitalization of £11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,264.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,555.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.