Jump Financial LLC Takes $923,000 Position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,620 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Enviva Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 114,880 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after acquiring an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 776.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

