Jump Financial LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after acquiring an additional 165,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $142,905 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.