Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

