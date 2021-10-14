Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $60,379,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 72.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JACK stock opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $124.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.
Jack in the Box Profile
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
