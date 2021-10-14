Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of James River Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,606,000 after purchasing an additional 318,455 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after purchasing an additional 576,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after buying an additional 31,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.